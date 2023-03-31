Peru: Congress Plenary Receives Vacancy Motion Against Boluarte

At least 87 votes will be necessary to approve the dismissal of President Dina Boluarte, who is accused of laundering money and ordering the repression of anti-government protests.

On Thursday, the Peruvian Congress plenary received a proposal for a vacancy motion against President Dina Boluarte, who is accused of moral disability for ordering national security forces to repress protests against her.

Left-wing politicians presented this proposal and recalled that at least 49 people died in clashes with the Police and army officers. Legislators will discuss the admission of the measure in the next plenary session, which will be on April 4.

"From my office, I have personally informed Boluarte about the vacancy motion," Congress President Jose Williams pointed out. Left-wing lawmakers had filed the motion in January, but conservative Congress members postponed the proposal’s formalization until now.

At least 87 votes will be necessary to approve the dismissal of Boluarte, who is also under investigation for laundering money to finance her 2021 campaign for Vice President.

Last week, Peruvian teacher Maritza Sanchez denounced that entrepreneur Henry Shimabukuro contributed large sums of money to Boluarte’s campaign to place people close to him in public positions. “If Mr. Shimabukuro has collaborated or financed my activities, he did so absolutely personally and without compromise,” alleged Boluarte, who faces other corruption accusations. On Monday, for instance, she had to answer before Attorney General Patricia Benavides for irregularities that her former adviser Grika Asayag committed while hiring companies.