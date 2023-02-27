Mexican President Opposes Boluarte's Government in Peru

During his morning press conference on Monday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his opposition to the current government of Peru, which he called "an authoritarian and repressive de facto government."

"We do not accept the whole farce that has meant the removal of President Pedro Castillo because the will of the Peruvian people was not respected, democracy was trampled on," said AMLO.

According to the Mexican President, by dismissing former president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), the Peruvian Congress committed a "great injustice." López Obrador called the administration of President-designate Dina Boluarte "a de facto authoritarian and repressive government."

Likewise, AMLO denounced the silence on the current situation in Peru by the international press, the United Nations (UN), the Organization of American States (OAS) and human rights organizations. "They shout like town criers when it suits them and are silent like mummies when it does not suit them," said the President.

The diplomatic relationship between Mexico and Peru was once again shaken after the President, Dina Boluarte, ordered the definitive withdrawal of the Peruvian ambassador to Mexico on February 24 in response to the "interference" of her Mexican counterpart, AMLO.

AMLO also said that in the interest of the "national, but above all foreign" oligarchy in Peru, a "puppet, a 'wimp,' a ruler to suit them and a Congress as well, is needed."

López Obrador said they seek to plunder the country's natural assets in a country rich in gas, mining resources and others. In this regard, the President compared Peru's situation with the more than 30 years of neoliberal governments in Mexico and added that he would continue to denounce the great injustice the South American nation is going through.

Last Friday, the Boluarte administration made official the departure of Peru's ambassador to Mexico, Manuel Gerardo Talavera Espinar. Diplomatic relations between both countries are now formally at the charge d'affaires level.