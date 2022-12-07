Peru Congress Approves Motion of Vacancy Against Pedro Castillo

The Vice President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, will be in charge of the Executive after being sworn in by parliament at 15H00 local time.

Peru's Congress approved on Wednesday the vacancy of President Pedro Castillo for "moral incapacity" after the president declared earlier the dissolution of the parliament amid the political crisis that the country is going through.

The national representative approved this measure with 101 votes in favor, six against and ten abstentions after completing the nominal ballot; that is to say, each of the parliamentarians was called to issue their decision.

The President of the Congress, José Williams, said that with this decision the presidential succession contemplated in Article 115 of the Constitution is activated.

"Mr. Pedro Castillo, in open and flagrant violation of the Constitution, has announced a dissolution of the Legislative Branch, pretending to declare a reorganization of the Attorney General's Office and the Judicial Branch, two constitutionally autonomous agencies," said Williams.

This was the third process of this type to which the president, who already circumvented a first impeachment request in December 2021 when the motion was not admitted for processing, and a second process last March, which received only 55 votes in favor.

The resignation approved by the Peruvian parliament comes hours before President Castillo announced the dissolution of Congress and the establishment of an emergency government.

However, the measure accelerated the political crisis between Castillo and Congress after it generated a division between the political class, the security forces and other entities, which rejected it, and the people who supported the president's decree.