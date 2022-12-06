Peru: Access to Beaches Restriction Due to H5N1 Avian Flu

The Health Ministry announced that the country's authorities agreed to recommend to local governments to restrict access to beaches where there have been cases of dead or sick birds due to H5N1 avian influenza.

The move comes in a coordinated action of the country's Ministry of Health with the National Agricultural Health Service (Senasa), the National Forestry and Wildlife Service (Serfor) and the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri).

"Local governments, within the framework of their competencies, will limit access to beaches by schedules, in order to proceed with the cleaning of these spaces and prevent the spread of the disease," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Senasa and Serfor will be in charge of the protocols and procedures for the collection and disposal of dead birds, as well as the correct implementation of personal protective equipment for the workers involved in these actions.

According to Serfor, the number of seabirds and shorebirds killed due to the avian influenza outbreak increased to 22 000. In the last week alone, it is estimated that more than 5 000 birds perished in the coastal areas of Peru.

El @GobiernoPeru_ incrementó la infraestructura hospitalaria. Se realiza monitoreo de playas frente al brote de influenza aviar. Perú y Chile suscriben acuerdo en favor del ambiente. #PerúHoy #SiempreConElPueblo pic.twitter.com/N16j7ajFMG — Ministerio de Salud (@Minsa_Peru) December 5, 2022

The Government of Peru increased hospital infrastructure. Beaches are monitored due to the outbreak of avian influenza. Peru and Chile sign agreement in favor of the environment.

The first cases of H5N1 avian influenza were reported about two weeks ago, and the government declared a health alert for 180 days.

Last November, cases of dead or sick birds were reported on the beaches of all the departments of the Peruvian coast.

Cases have been reported mainly between Tumbes and Moquegua. Tacna has been the only region that has not reported any cases to date.