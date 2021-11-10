Peru: Castillo To Present Achievements Of His First 100 Days

The Peruvian president promoted a national policy for agriculture development to end the exploitation and inequalities amongst producers.

In an event to be held in Ayacucho City on Wednesday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo will present the achievements of his first 100 days in office and the policies he will promote in the coming months.

"Sisters and brothers, our administration has promoted an agenda of changes for the Peruvian people's well-being such as a second agrarian reform, a tax reform, the expansion of natural gas production, and the COVID-19 immunization campaign," Castillo recalled.

The President promoted a national policy for agriculture development to end the exploitation and inequalities amongst producers. This initiative included giving technical advice and support to over two million small producers who drive agriculture development in this South American nation.

Castillo also created a simplified income tax regime for smaller companies to close social gaps. Since the price of copper and other minerals has significantly risen in the international market, he also increased the income tax rate to his country's largest mining companies.

In September, Castillo called on the consortium of Camisea, led by the Argentine Pluspetrol, to review the contracts for field exploitation to increase the tax burden of gas marketing so that all Peruvians can benefit from this natural resource. This initiative also seeks to build a pipeline through Cusco, Puno, Apurimac, Arequipa, Moquegua, Tacna, Ayacucho, and Ucayali Cities to transport gas for more Peruvian families and reduce its costs.

As of Nov. 8, about 48,1 percent of the population had also been fully immunized against coronavirus with the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, or Sinopharm vaccines.

"All these strategies have had a positive impact on the lives of Peruvians. Therefore, we must discuss and promote complementary policies to them," Castillo concluded.