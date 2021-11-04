Peru: Congress Ratifies Ministerial Cabinet

The plenary of the Peruvian Congress approved on Thursday the endorsement of the Ministerial Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez, thus ratifying the appointment of the 19 ministers in their respective portfolios.

"With 68 votes in favor, 56 against and one abstention, the Congress grants the vote of confidence to the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez," said the president of the parliament, María del Carmen Alva, after the plenary session concluded.

The Ministerial Cabinet was sworn in on September 6. According to Peruvian law, within 30 days after that date, its president, Mirtha Vásquez, had to appear before the plenary to explain the policies to be implemented in each portfolio.

After the prime minister's presentation, the plenary proceeded to vote, deciding to endorse the cabinet and thus ratify the appointment of each of its members.

The cabinet has been questioned by the right-wing benches and the ruling party Peru Libre (left).

The former has accused the presence of ministers with little preparation for their positions or with questionable backgrounds. At the same time, the ruling party denounced that the cabinet was not representative of the ideas and political objectives of the governing party.

Even so, the votes against did not exceed those in favor, so that the second cabinet in the administration of President Pedro Castillo, who took office at the end of July, can continue with its work.