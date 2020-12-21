Peru Bans Flights From Europe Over New Sars-Cov-2 Strain

The government ordered 14 days of quarantine for Peruvian citizens or foreign residents who are in the country and who have visited the United Kingdom in the last two weeks.

Peru's interim president Francisco Sagasti announced on Monday the suspension of flights from Europe during the next two weeks and declared the "maximum alert state" over the new SARS-CoV-2 strain discovered in the United Kingdom.

"These measures are preventive in nature, in any way do we seek to generate a situation of concern among citizens," Sagasti said. This after the World Health Organization called its member states to reinforce surveillance and prevention procedures.

Mira aquí el Mensaje a la Nación del presidente de la República, Francisco Sagasti. https://t.co/I4lNHgQYzd — Presidencia Perú (@presidenciaperu) December 21, 2020

"Watch here the Message to the Nation from the President of the Republic, Francisco Sagasti."

"Given this situation, I want to inform you, for everyone's peace of mind, that no direct flight from the United Kingdom has entered our territory since we opened the borders and passengers on connecting flights are being monitored by the Ministry of Health," Sagasti confirmed.

