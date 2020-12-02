Peru: Authorities Approve a State of Emergency Due To Droughts

Meteorologists do not foresee any rains in the northern regions that can help overcome the reservoirs' water deficit.

President Francisco Sagasti's administration decreed Tuesday a state of emergency in six northern departments due to persistent droughts.

The state of emergency was put into effect in 181 districts located in the Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, Cajamarca, La Libertad, and Ancash Departments.

The provision states that immediate and necessary emergency measures and actions may be taken to reduce the very high risk that exists, as well as to respond and rehabilitate in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi) does not foresee any rains in the northern regions of the country that would help mitigate the effects of the current water deficit in the reservoirs.

In addition to #Covid19 communities in the Andes are suffering from the worst #drought since 2002. Since the beginning of the #pandemic we have been supporting our partners with #healthy #food. Please, help us to keep doing it. #Nutrition #Peru #Cusco https://t.co/zpxNybsAPU — Maricarmen Valdivieso (@marivaldi) December 1, 2020

Presidents of several Irrigation User Boards (UB) warned that economic losses had already begun to take effect with the heavy losses in rice and corn crops.

UB President Bruno Fosa noted that the level of the reservoir is 18 million m3, of which only half is suitable for crops and human consumption.

San Lorenzo Valley User's Board announced the closure of the reservoir in its jurisdiction, with no reopening date.

In Piura, the Ayabaca, Huancabamba, Morropon, and Paita districts were considered in a state of alert due to the low concentration of water in their reserves.