Peru: Miners Announce a National Strike To Demand Labor Rights

The strike comes in the midst of a political disturbance in the country where recently-appointed Interior Minister Cluber Aliaga stepped down on Monday.

Peru's National Federation of Mining, Metallurgical, and Steel Workers (Fntmmsp) announced an indefinite strike to demand respect for labor rights.

Besides requesting compliance with safety-at-work regulations, mining sector representatives sent a letter to Interim-President Francisco Sagasti, urging for modification on collective dismissal and work suspension procedures.

They also demand the elimination of the special regime applied to private enterprises and improvements in the profit-sharing system.

Requests were voiced to intervene "Fondo Empleo" to prevent funds from being diverted. Workers also requested the formation of a tripartite commission to address their demands.

Thousands of #Peruvian farmers and farm workers went on strike for better wages and blockaded the Panamerican Highway, a key trading road. They stated that salaries for farmers in Peru are unsurvivable, marching from Ica.

In recent weeks, farmers and agricultural representatives held a national strike and blockades to demand the repeal of the Agrarian Law no. 27360, which granted tax benefits to exporting companies, while cutting some labor rights.

On December 4, Congress repealed the norm with 114 votes in favor, 2 against, and 7 abstentions.