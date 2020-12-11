Peru Takes Step Towards Elimination of Parliamentary Immunity

The constitutional reform must still be ratified by at least 87 lawmakers in the next legislative period.

Peru's Congress Thursday approved a constitutional reform that eliminates the judicial immunity of parliamentarians. This decision comes amid an institutional crisis in which four presidents have been appointed in the last 4 years.

The decision was adopted by 103 votes in favor, 14 against, and 3 abstentions. Now, the reform must be ratified with the support of at least 87 lawmakers in the next legislative period.

Once it enters into force, the Supreme Court (SC) will be in charge of judging lawmakers who commit a crime of any kind during their mandate.

Nevertheless, the text maintains that lawmakers are not responsible for their opinions and votes in the exercise of their functions.

Protests work! After 5 days of people blocking a major trade highway in Peru ���� the government has decided to repeal the law that exploited Peruvian farm workers. #Peru pic.twitter.com/WcmcDyLIxE — ProtestaBloc (@ProtestaBloc) December 8, 2020

Congressmen from Popular Force (PF) and Union for Peru (UP) rejected the ruling, noting that it weakens the Congress' independence and breaks the balance of power between the Legislative and the Executive branches.

Some congressmen requested the extensión of the ruling to presidents who commit any act of corruption during their presidential terms.

The Constitutional Commission (CC) President Omar Chehade welcomed Congress's decision, pointing out that immunity has been "denigrated" over the last 40 years.