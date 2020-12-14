Over 5,000 Women Were Reported Missing in Peru This Year

In this Andean Country, over 15 women and girls are reported missing every day.

Peru's Ombudsman's Office reported that at least 5,016 women, girls, and teenagers have been reported missing between January and November this year.

The Office noted that 1,506 adult women and 3,510 girls and teenagers have disappeared in eleven months while adding that the "alarming" figures could even double, as the cases of some victims are not reported.

In November, 190 adult women and 390 minors were reported missing. In the case of adult women, the figures represent an increase of 20 percent as compared to the previous month.

Lima, Arequipa, Callao, Piura, Cusco, and Apurimac are the departments with the highest number of missing women.

Domestic abuse cases have spiked in Latin America as #COVID19 lockdowns confine people to their homes.



▪️ Femicide has doubled in Argentina

▪️ 45%⬆️in violence against women cases in Brazil’s São Paulo state

▪️ 70%⬆️in domestic abuse calls during 1st weekend of Chile’s lockdown pic.twitter.com/3karTqGs5d — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 27, 2020

The Office also pointed out that there were 127 femicides, 188 attempts of femicide, and 50 violent deaths from January to November.

A survey by the National Institute of Statistics and Information (NISI) noted that about 60 percent of the population considered it "fine" that women could be abused under certain circumstances

"These figures show that the victims' vulnerability is related not only to their age and gender but can be also linked to other socio-economic and racial factors, a situation that has been noticed in this context of a health emergency," Ombudsman's Office said.