At Least 67 Peruvians Injured In Protests Against Boluarte

On Sunday, Peru’s Health Ministry (MINSA) reported that at least 67 people have been injured so far in the demonstrations demanding President Dina Boluarte's resignation.

“All injured people currently receive medical care,” the Health Ministry tweeted, stressing that most patients come from Juliaca city, where the Police fired tear gas against protesters who attempted to take over the city airport.

Demonstrations began on Dec. 2022, after Vice President Boluarte swore in as President in replacement of Pedro Castillo, whom the Congress dismissed. After a pause for the end-of-the-year holidays, the protests resumed

Currently, protesters maintain roadblocks in six out of 24 Peruvian departments, including Puno, Cusco, Arequipa, Madre de Dios, Apurimac, and Ucayali. So far, 22 people have died in these mobilizations, which the Economy Minister Alex Contreras estimates have generated losses of between US$15 to 25 million.

Agencia EFE photographer Aldair Mejia was attacked by police who reportedly threatened to kill him while covering protests against provisional president, Dina Boluarte, at an airport in Peru #Journalists #MediaFreedom #Peru pic.twitter.com/Ay84X9fpm4 — BlueprintGreece (@BlueprintGreece) January 8, 2023

“Road blockades are also blockades of production, employment, and agro-exports,” Contreras insisted, adding that protests also affect the tourism sector, which he thinks will take two or three quarters to be restored. To tackle protests through dialogue and political conciliation, Boluarte convened the "National Accord", a forum that brings together the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches with political and social organizations. To contain the social tension, Congress also approved advancing the general elections to April 2024. None of these initiatives, however, proved to be effective. On Sunday, protesters blocked more roads in the Ica region and announced new marches through Lima and Cuzco next week.