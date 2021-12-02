President Maduro Urges To Lead Venezuela From Popular Power

He asked subnational authorities not to be "an obstacle" for the emergence of new leaderships and appealed to them to ease the way for those who have new projects and ideas.

During the inauguration ceremony of the recently elected mayors and governors, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro called on the new authorities to develop a system of government based on the principles of popular power.

“We must govern to build the People's new power from Venezuelan Socialism. I will insist on this a thousand times: we must build a new system of government that goes beyond the bourgeois representative democracy," he said.

Referring to the problems facing the Venezuelan nation, Maduro highlighted the dire consequences of the U.S. blockade but called on mayors and governors to end that negligence that characterizes some authorities who settle into power without listening to the people.

“Without a doubt, the blockade, the sanctions, and the persecution against Venezuela have affected the people's lives. However, it is also true that some leaders are victims of a 'mental blockade' that generates indolence, inefficiency, and corruption. Let us rule with the People!,” he said.

"We will hold a national planning day to establish a concrete action agenda, improve services, ensure economic growth, and serve the people."

"We have to be a permanent instrument of renewal, improvement, and strength. None of us should become an obstacle that prevents new leaderships", he said, stressing that those who do not allow the emergence of new leaders "are killing the future of Homeland."

Finally, Maduro affirmed that the Bolivarian forces could have obtained more votes, although they achieved victory in 19 out of 23 states in the country.

"It is good where we won and where we lost because we must learn to feel the lash of the People so as to rectify and get rid of vices, bureaucracy, and corruption, and start the road again following the path of Commander Hugo Chavez," he concluded.