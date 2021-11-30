Venezuela Confirms Willingness to Work Together With UN

Venezuela reiterated on November 30 its disposition to continue its joint work with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).
The Vice Minister of Industrial Development, José Gregorio Biomorgi Muzattiz, confirmed Venezuela's willingness to continue working jointly with UNIDO, during the 19th General Conference of this agency held on November 30.
Biomorgi highlighted the Bolivarian nation's commitment to multilateralism as a meeting point, and to UNIDO as a fundamental lever for the development of the industrial sector of its members.
The Venezuelan Vice Minister celebrated the extension of the Country Program Agreement, which covers the period 2021 - 2024.
It constitutes the primary basis for cooperation between UNIDO and Venezuela, "on which we would like to continue building meetings in favor of the objective of achieving sustainable development," added Biomorgi.
Based on this agreement, UNIDO has been developing technical cooperation activities in the agricultural and agro-industrial areas.
Despite the imposition of illegal unilateral coercive measures, Venezuela is working on the design of actions that allow it to increase the development capacity of the industrial sector, stated the Vice Minister.