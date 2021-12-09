Venezuela Rejects OAS Diplomatic Aggression Against Nicaragua

The Bolivarian nation described as irritating and aggressive a resolution adopted against Nicaragua through which the OAS delegitimizes the reelection of President Daniel Ortega.

On Wednesday, Venezuela vigorously questioned the new attempt to disqualify the Nicaraguan elections by the Organization of American States (OEA), a U.S.-controlled institution that operates as if it were its "Ministry of Colonial Affairs."

The Bolivarian government described as irritating and aggressive a resolution adopted on Wednesday against Nicaragua through which the OAS delegitimizes the reelection of President Daniel Ortega.

Venezuela recalled that the OAS founding charter does not grant that institution any of the powers that it has tried to attribute to itself. Nor does it grant the power to impose conditionalities on the Nicaraguan State in an attempt to cancel decisions made "in defense of the popular will and peace in the country."

The Bolivarian diplomacy denounced that the OAS claims constitute "an unprecedented and highly dangerous fact in the history of international relations because they question the foundations of the democratic system and principles of self-determination and independence."

Through actions of this type, the OAS shows that it acts as a U.S. tool to persecute, disturb, and destabilize governments that do not follow Washington's rulings.

In making this complaint to the international community, Venezuela also ratified the recognition of the victory of President Ortega, which expresses the will of millions of Nicaraguans who freely voted on November 7.

Venezuela urges Latin American countries to condemn these interference practices, preserve respect for the sovereignty of States, and promote the ideological coexistence of nations.