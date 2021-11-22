Venezuela Rejects US Interference After Sunday’s Elections

Venezuela rejected and urged the United States to respect International Law after the administration of Joe Biden relapsed this Monday in its interference against the country after Sunday's elections.

"Enough of violating the UN (United Nations) Charter," said a message published on the Twitter platform by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Felix Plasencia.

In response to the pronouncement of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, he added that in yesterday's mega-elections, the Venezuelan people reaffirmed their commitment to democracy.

"The resounding applause is for the Venezuelan people who continue to reaffirm their commitment to democracy and their right to live in peace, despite the multiform aggression and violation of international law by the supremacist government of the United States," the foreign minister said.

Earlier, Blinken pointed out that the opposition, in reference to the extremist sector of the opposition, is "harassed" and that there were "unfair conditions" in the elections of this November 21.

"Opposition harassment, media censorship and other anti-democratic tactics ensured that the November 21 elections in Venezuela were neither free nor fair," he said.

However, the U.S. official added that "we applaud the courageous opposition that participated despite (...) we urge the regime of (Nicolas) Maduro to respect democratic principles".

Despite this statement, the process counted with the participation of at least 300 international delegates of observation, accompaniment and oversight, among them from the European Union (EU).

In their preliminary conclusions, several of these groups announced that the process was transparent, fast, and provided confidence and guarantees to the population.

According to the second report of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the participation was 42.26%.

