Peace to Prevail in Venezuela After Elections: President Maduro

On Sunday, President Nicolas Maduro stated that peace will prevail in Venezuela after the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

"After July 28, this world champion of dialogue standing before you will call for the largest dialogue ever held in Venezuela; a dialogue with all economic, cultural, social, and political sectors; a dialogue to consolidate the path towards Venezuela's development," he said.

"The people's dream of having a prosperous nation with justice, equality, and peace will become a reality with the Plan of the Seven Transformations, which was conceived to turn Venezuela into an economic powerhouse and drive the major changes required between 2025 and 2030," Maduro pointed out

During a TikTok Live session with Spanish political scientist Juan Carlos Monedero, the Bolivarian leader questioned Europe’s subordination to the United States and highlighted that Venezuela is overcoming the communication blockade to show its truth to the world.

Venezuela President Maduro BLASTS US blackmail attempts threatening to revoke the "license" easing sanctions on Venezuelan oil



"Wanting to hurt us, you hurt yourselves... We are not a gringo colony." pic.twitter.com/TgsRs0XXPF — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) April 16, 2024

"The elites are afraid. That explains why they behave this way and cling to the U.S. when they should understand that Europe is a natural extension of Russia," Maduro pointed out, referring to the development potential that peace in that region could bring.

"Using their power, empires spread the idea that they are above everyone. To do this, they are capable of waging war with satellites and artificial intelligence. They define their objectives and launch missiles against the people, trying to affect the new world that is emerging and seeking peace and sovereignty," he explained.

The Bolivarian leader also highlighted that one million Venezuelan children and youths have participated in the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs.

La comunidad se une con ganas, esperanza, resiliencia y esfuerzo para defender a Venezuela desde las entrañas. Qué bonito es ver a la gente buena llenando las calles de colores y convicción. ¡Es la gente por la que luchamos! pic.twitter.com/JdWJ7Ofp00 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 26, 2024

President Maduro's text reads, "The community unites with desire, hope, resilience, and effort to defend Venezuela from the core. How nice it is to see good people filling the streets with colors and conviction. These are the people we fight for!"

"Venezuela has extremely high levels of musical talent. Even in the most remote towns or neighborhoods, there is top-notch musical talent," he said, emphasizing the work done by the Simon Bolivar Orchestra System, which promotes arts, social values, and work discipline.

"The children have a lot of discipline for rehearsing and playing. The orchestra is all of us and belongs to the country," he said with pride.

"With you young people, we have learned to do a lot with little," the Bolivarian leader said, noting that the Venezuelan state has provided 40,000 credits for young people and their ventures.

These achievements have been made despite the fact that the United States and its allies maintain over 930 arbitrary sanctions against the Venezuelan people.