Campaign #NicoLike: Break Media Censorship and Digital Blockade

Users from all over the country have shared on digital platforms, photos and videos participating in events to support Nicolás Maduro.

The Venezuelan people join in a digital campaign to support President Nicolás Maduro with a new label on social networks #NicoLike, which in just hours is already trending on social networks, and in defense of the president to stop the manipulation and distortion of his speeches by the international media.

This week marked the 25th anniversary of President Hugo Chávez’s first program. The very popular Aló Presidente that not only marked the political agenda, but inaugurated a form of com. of a president with his people.

With good music and attractive colors, this Sunday there is a battle against censorship in social networks. The contents of the Venezuelan president and the revolution are blocked by algorithms, millions join to break and build a new communicational feat.

Tags

Hoy Domingo vamos a Vencer la censura y el baneo en las redes... Uniendo esfuerzos aquí y allá... Asumiendo una nueva actitud y ejerciendo tu poder...Vamos que Sí se puede... Estamos Venciendo... pic.twitter.com/wMGHH578ep — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 26, 2024

"Today, Sunday, we are going to Overcome censorship and banning on the networks... Joining efforts here and there... Assuming a new attitude and exercising your power... Let's say it is possible... We are Winning..." said Nicolás Maduro on his X account.

For its part, the Ministry of Popular Power for Communication and Information of Venezuela (MIPPCE), detailed in X five steps to break the media censorship:

Steps to break the censorship...

1️⃣ Follow the accounts of the president

@NicolasMaduro

2️⃣ Comment on this post with tag #NicoLike

3️⃣ Mention three of your contacts

4️⃣ Give it a ❤️ and repost to this post.

���� Pasos para romper la censura...



1️⃣ Sigue las cuentas del presidente @NicolasMaduro

2️⃣ Comenta este post con la etiqueta #NicoLike

3️⃣ Menciona a tres de tus contactos

4️⃣ Dale un ❤️ y �� a este post. pic.twitter.com/QtJapuobKo — MIPPCI (@Mippcivzla) May 26, 2024

The hashtag #NicoLike has quickly positioned itself at the top of the Social Networks becoming a national trend, with messages of love, strength and commitment to President Maduro.

Users from all over the country have shared on digital platforms, photos and videos participating in events collecting the president’s call, to make communication from the media, networks, television, and communication in the neighborhoods. Once again, the Bolivarian people of Venezuela demonstrate that they are not intimidated by any kind of blockade and that they will continue to support the government of Nicolás Maduro.