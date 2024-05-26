Campaign #NicoLike: Break Media Censorship and Digital Blockade

Users from all over the country have shared on digital platforms, photos and videos participating in events to support Nicolás Maduro.
The Venezuelan people join in a digital campaign to support President Nicolás Maduro with a new label on social networks #NicoLike, which in just hours is already trending on social networks, and in defense of the president to stop the manipulation and distortion of his speeches by the international media.
This week marked the 25th anniversary of President Hugo Chávez’s first program. The very popular Aló Presidente that not only marked the political agenda, but inaugurated a form of com. of a president with his people.
With good music and attractive colors, this Sunday there is a battle against censorship in social networks. The contents of the Venezuelan president and the revolution are blocked by algorithms, millions join to break and build a new communicational feat.
Hoy Domingo vamos a Vencer la censura y el baneo en las redes... Uniendo esfuerzos aquí y allá... Asumiendo una nueva actitud y ejerciendo tu poder...Vamos que Sí se puede... Estamos Venciendo... pic.twitter.com/wMGHH578ep— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 26, 2024
���� Pasos para romper la censura...— MIPPCI (@Mippcivzla) May 26, 2024
1️⃣ Sigue las cuentas del presidente @NicolasMaduro
2️⃣ Comenta este post con la etiqueta #NicoLike
3️⃣ Menciona a tres de tus contactos
4️⃣ Dale un ❤️ y �� a este post. pic.twitter.com/QtJapuobKo
A través de las Grandes Misiones de nueva generación recuperamos de los derechos sociales de cada venezolano sin discriminación de ningún tipo.— Unipso Fuses (@Unipso_Fuses) May 26, 2024
Futuro y Esperanza con @NicolasMaduro .@GPintoVzla @dcabellor @sucregobierno_b #NicoLike pic.twitter.com/xeJYOelqjS
Unamos para derribar la censura y la barrera de la comunicación, la luz brilla en las calles, Juntos podemos vencer la censura y la opresión en los medios, la libertad florece en cada esquina. iTodos juntos con #NicoLike! ����❤️— Nidluis Suárez (@suareznidr) May 26, 2024
iUnete a #NicoLike! ����❤️ pic.twitter.com/eGg8fNDPlu