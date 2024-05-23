Venezuelans March in Merida in Support of President Maduro

Thousands of citizens demanded an end to the sanctions and blockades imposed on Venezuela.

On Wednesday, citizens residing in the state of Merida took to the streets to reject the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and support President Nicolas Maduro.

Thousands of people from the municipalities of Santos Marquina, Libertador, Campo Elias and Sucre walked the streets of downtown Merida to support the Bolivarian Revolution.

“The people of Merida are in the streets to celebrate together the victory of President Nicolas Maduro. Hope is in the street!,” Merida Governor Jehyson Guzman said.

"People walked the streets demanding an end to the sanctions and blockades imposed on Venezuela," he added.

Venezuela President Maduro BLASTS US blackmail attempts threatening to revoke the "license" easing sanctions on Venezuelan oil



"Wanting to hurt us, you hurt yourselves... We are not a gringo colony." pic.twitter.com/TgsRs0XXPF — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) April 16, 2024

On Wednesday, the Military Community Brigades for Education and Health (Bricomiles) delivered works in Caracas and in the states of Merida, Miranda, Yaracuy, and Bolivar.

In Miranda, the Bricomiles delivered the Mariano Picon Salas educational complex, which was rehabilitated and improved with sports fields, administrative buildings, classrooms and hallways.

In the Libertador municipality, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was also inaugurated at the Los Andes University Hospital Autonomous Institute.

“Schools, high schools, clinics, and houses of culture to recover the country! That is the method that I propose, based on my experience and our collective experience. Venezuela is moving forward and towards the best,” Maduro said.