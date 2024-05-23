Venezuela and Turkey Sign Bilateral Agreements

Venezuela’s foreign minister, Yván Gil, reported on Thursday that nine agreements were signed in different sectors with Türkiye, as part of the Joint Commission to strengthen bilateral relations.

"We are pleased to announce that following the guidelines of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, we have reached important agreements with the Republic of Türkiye to strengthen our bilateral relations through exchanges and solidarity cooperation," said Foreign Minister Yván Gil, in the X account.

The Foreign Minister insisted that, in cooperation with his Türkiye counterpart, Hakan Fidan, the nine agreements were signed covering areas such as agriculture, health and medical sciences, civil aviation, human rights protection, education and university scholarships, for the "Strengthening of Turkish Maarif Foundation schools, tourism and performing arts, as well as collaboration in the production of films and television series".

In this sense, the Fourth Venezuela-Türkiye Joint Commission was previously established in the city of Ankara, capital of Türkiye, with the aim of establishing issues of bilateral interest in favor of development and shortening contribution pacts.

Nos complace anunciar que siguiendo los lineamientos del Presidente @NicolasMaduro, hemos alcanzado importantes acuerdos con la República de Türkiye para fortalecer nuestras relaciones bilaterales a través de intercambios y cooperación solidaria.



In the productive atmosphere of fraternal friendship, solidarity and mutual respect that characterizes relations between Venezuela and Türkiye, "On 21 May, six working groups were held in the areas of economy, finance and foreign trade, industry; energy, infrastructure and transport; agriculture, fisheries and livestock; culture, tourism, sports and development cooperation; education, science and technology".

Similarly, the day before "bilateral meetings were held between representatives of both delegations to discuss issues of interest in agriculture, shipping, science and technology, theatres and human rights".