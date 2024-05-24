Venezuelan President Finances 210 Scientific Research Projects

"With science, innovation, and technology, we will respond to the great questions and needs of the present," Maduro said.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the granting of financing for 210 scientific research projects that will have a direct impact on increasing production in the South American nation.

“These projects are relevant and useful to meet Venezuela's needs for transformation and change,” he said, adding that over US$7 million will be allocated to finance them.

The research projects are distributed as follows: 70 in agro-food, 41 in pharmaceuticals, 29 in social sciences, 15 in the dissemination of scientific and technological knowledge, 14 in the environment, 14 in hydrocarbons, 10 in scientific seedbeds, 7 in telecommunications and informatics, 6 in industry, and one in education.

"Today we are financing projects practically in all fields required for the country's development,” Maduro said, assuring that there are better conditions to set ambitious goals for the future.

#Ahora | Presidente Nicolás Maduro: Vamos a proceder a la inauguración del Laboratorio Avanzado de Microscopía Electrónica de Barrido #CreoEnVenezuela pic.twitter.com/VF0AURGMvx — Ministerio para Ciencia y Tecnología (@Mincyt_VE) May 23, 2024

The text reads, "President Nicolas Maduro: We are going to proceed with the inauguration of the Advanced Scanning Electron Microscopy Laboratory."

"The rapid and impressive scientific advances achieve great things for humanity. Only through knowledge can we transform the realities we face, as a society and as humanity," the Venezuelan president emphasized.

During a women's science meeting, Maduro also indicated that the Great Mission Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Humberto Fernandez Moran conducted a national registry of researchers, which includes 12,949 men and 12,928 women.

