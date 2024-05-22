Paris Protesters Call for Cessation of Arms Deals With Israel

The activists gathered with slogans and flags in front of the building of the French Ministry of Defense.

On Wednesday, in Paris, demonstrators demanded to ban the participation of Israeli arms companies in the European International Defence and Security Fair, "Eurosatory", scheduled for next June.

Among the slogans there were no calls for the arrest of the genocide in Gaza, to stop the sale of arms to Israel, to recognize the criminality of Tel Aviv and the cessation of the complicity between Macron and Nethanyaju.

Eurosatory is the world’s largest defence fair and is held once every two years. This year will take place between 17 and 21 June in Paris.

مظاهرة في باريس لوقف تجارة الأسلحة مع الاحتلال الإسرائيليhttps://t.co/z65RrwuV5N#فرنسا pic.twitter.com/KyzxmWkTS1 — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) May 22, 2024 The Text reads,

A demonstration in Paris to stop arms trade with the Israeli occupation

It should be noted that the 2022 edition of this gigantic event was attended by about 1,743 companies from 63 countries.

This edition will be considered of great importance for Europe, in the words of the director of the fair, the retired general Charles Badouin, the fair becomes important due to the growth of conflicts around the world that endanger the European block.