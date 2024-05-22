Palestinians Welcome European Nations' State Recognition

The Palestinians demand the establishment of an independent state with pre-1967 borders.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian presidency welcomed the recognition of a Palestinian state by Spain, Norway and Ireland.

The Palestinian presidency appreciated the contribution of this decision by Spain, Norway and Ireland in "consecrating the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their land and in taking actual steps to support the implementation of the two-state solution."

"The right of peoples to self-determination is an established right recognized under international law," said the Presidency, calling on countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to stand up to their responsibilities and acknowledge the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Previously, eight European Union member states recognize the State of Palestine, including Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Cyprus, and Sweden.

Haciéndonos eco del sentir mayoritario del pueblo español, el próximo martes 28 de mayo, España aprobará en Consejo de Ministros el reconocimiento del Estado de Palestina.



Ha llegado la hora de pasar de las palabras a la acción.



President Pedro Sanchez's text reads, "Echoing the majority sentiment of the Spanish people, on Tuesday, May 28, the Council of Ministers will approve the recognition of the State of Palestine. The time has come to move from words to action. For peace , justice, and coherence."

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein Al-Sheikh considered the step a "historic moment."

Expressing gratitude to countries that have recognized and will recognize the independent State of Palestine, Al-Sheikh stressed that this is the path to stability, security, and peace in the region.

The Palestinians demand the establishment of an independent state alongside Israel with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.