Colombian Paramilitaries Killed Another Farmer Leader

"Lopez, who was renowned for promoting family farming campaigns in El Congal village, was shot to death while walking through the community on Wednesday afternoon," INDEPAZ stated.
The social leader encouraged the return to the community of dozens of people who were victims of forced displacement by paramilitary and guerrilla groups.
Sixteen years ago, El Congal was affected by armed groups that committed crimes and constantly threatened its inhabitants.
Colombia: '46 social leaders have been assassinated so far this year in #Colombia, 1160 since the signing of the "peace" (2016). There are 40 & 262 former FARC combatants killed in same period. There are already 95 dead in 26 massacres that occurred in 2021' #HumanRights#DDHHhttps://t.co/2vGuN00pBV