Colombian Paramilitaries Killed Another Farmer Leader

1,173 social leaders have been murdered since the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement.

Colombia's Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) on Thursday reported the murder of social leader Wilson Lopez by armed men in Aguadas municipality, Caldas Department.

"Lopez, who was renowned for promoting family farming campaigns in El Congal village, was shot to death while walking through the community on Wednesday afternoon," INDEPAZ stated.

The social leader encouraged the return to the community of dozens of people who were victims of forced displacement by paramilitary and guerrilla groups.

Sixteen years ago, El Congal was affected by armed groups that committed crimes and constantly threatened its inhabitants.

Colombia: '46 social leaders have been assassinated so far this year in #Colombia, 1160 since the signing of the "peace" (2016).

There are 40 & 262 former FARC combatants killed in same period.

There are already 95 dead in 26 massacres that occurred in 2021' #HumanRights #DDHH https://t.co/2vGuN00pBV — Roberto Jones (@rjstrikers) April 11, 2021

"Just a few days ago, the farmers returned to their territory. Today they are left without their struggle's leader," INDEPAZ stressed. Fifty-seven social leaders have been killed so far this year. The number of leaders killed stands at 1,173 since the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement. On Wednesday, Colombians took to the streets to protest against the increasing violence in their country and the systematic assassinations of social leaders.