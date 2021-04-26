New Massacre in Northern Colombia

The deaths of three people in Antioquia, Colombia, were reported on Monday, just as the UN condemned these events.

With a toll of three people dead, a new massacre was reported on Monday in the department of Antioquia, Colombia, as part of the wave of political violence that shakes the South American country.

The authorities are investigating the events in the village of El Guamal in the municipality of Sonsón; among the people killed was a 13-year-old minor.

According to the Mayor's Office, this crime would be related to a confrontation over the micro-trafficking business in the area. The victims were identified as Yulieth Natalia Díaz Carmona, 26 years old; Julián Vanegas Marulanda, 23 years old; and Michel Daiana Sánchez Díaz, 13 years old.

The authorities of this municipality blame criminal gangs and paramilitary groups which are fighting over the territory.

Unfortunately, three people were killed last night as a result of micro-trafficking between criminal gangs," said the mayor of Sonsón, Edwin Montes. According to Indepaz, the so-called Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia and La Oficina are present in the area as illegal armed groups.

The police report indicates that two of the persons died in the facilities of the ESE Hospital San Juan de Dios of that locality.

According to Indepaz, this is the 32nd massacre so far this year in Colombia.