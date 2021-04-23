Colombia: Police Breaks Into University To Evict Students

UNIVALLE students have been protesting to demand academic guarantees and an end to violence against young people in Cali.

Colombia's Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) and National Police members on Friday stormed the Valle University (UNIVALLE), in Cali Department, to threaten students who have been on strike for over one week.

Since April 15, Univalle students have been protesting on the Melendez university campus to demand academic guarantees and an end to violence against young people in Cali.

"The government sent security forces to shut us up, but they won't make it," Juan Restrepo tweeted after police repressed students with tear gas bombs.

The officers' arrival at the campus was first reported by the students, who shared videos and photos on social networks.

"The police... cannot enter a public university. It is sacred territory," journalist Mauricio Vanegas said and denounced the disappearance of a young man.

La fuerza pública no es diálogo... no va a negociar soluciones... pedimos pronta acción sobre los atropellos y responsabilizamos al gobierno por lo que pueda pasar! #UniValle https://t.co/yS8EPgGhQi — Juan Restrepo (@Ajmaq13) April 23, 2021 The meme reads, "This is no dialogue... The government will not negotiate solutions... We ask for prompt action on the outrages and hold the government responsible for what might happen!"

"The videos leave no doubt about the outrage. The students were peacefully demanding their rights. The irruption of the police inside the campus is interpreted as an act of provocation," the journalist added. Cali's governor Clara Roldan ordered the police to evict the students, who "are illegally camping in UNIVALLE," she tweeted. "The government is seeking a new massacre. The last time the police entered Univalle, they killed one student," Vanegas recalled. On Sept. 22, 2005, the ESMAD broke into the university to quell a protest. Amid the clashes, an officer shot dead Jhonny Silva, a fifth-year chemistry student.