Paraguay Judge Deals Blow to Money Laundering Network

The arrested citizens are suspected of belonging to a transnational network that launders assets in Paraguay and traffics cocaine to Europe and Africa.

On Friday, Judge Rosarito Montania issued an arrest warrant for seven people investigated by "A Ultranza PY", an international operation against money laundering from drug trafficking.

They are suspected of taking part in a network that launders assets in Paraguay and traffics cocaine to Europe and Africa. Their leader would be the Uruguayan Sebastian Marset, who was arrested in his country using a false passport.

The "A ULtranza PY" is an operation that the local authorities carry out with the support of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Europol, and the Uruguayan Directorate for the Suppression of Illicit Drug Trafficking. So far, this operation has managed to seize assets for the equivalent of US$100 million.

The investigations have revealed names of possible criminals linked to political figures. Lawmaker Celeste Amarilla, for example, holds that Paraguayan President Mario Abdo received financing from drug traffickers for his political campaign.".

The Paraguayan presidency dismissed the National Emergency Secretary Joaquin Roa after the seizure of a yacht he owned, which was linked to money laundering and drug trafficking.

The Abdo administration also removed Interior Minister Arnaldo Guizzio, who is suspected of having ties to Brazilian drug trafficker Marcus Espindola (aka Marques de Padua)..