Minors Killed by Paraguayan Army Were 11-Years-Old, Report Says

The Paraguayan government had previously stated that the girls were between the ages of 15 and 17.

A forensic analysis carried out this Saturday found that the minors killed in an operation by the Paraguayan Armed Forces were both 11 years old.

The exams were carried out one day after the Argentine Foreign Ministry requested the Paraguayan government information on the girls killing. The minors were both of Argentine nationality.

Forensic expert Pablo Lemir conducted an anthropological and dental examination that confirmed the age of the girls.

On Friday, the two Argentinian girls were killed in an operation carried out by the Paraguayan Armed Forces against the insurgent group Paraguayan People's Army (EPP).

Great anger in Paraguay at state's handling of killing of two young girls in military op. Here, child protection legislation painted on key national monument and protestors at press conference at morgue where bodies taken after being exhumed. pic.twitter.com/0ajznqb5ZB — William Costa (@Will_j_costa) September 5, 2020

According to Argentina's Guild of Lawyers (GAAA), the two minors died due to gunshot wounds.

“The girls went to Paraguay to visit their relatives, who are members of the EPP. The minors were civilians and they were not part of the fierce struggle being carried out in the country,” GAAA stated.

The Paraguayan government stated that the minors were armed and that one of them opened fire against the agents.

Paraguay's President Mario Benitez took to Twitter to call the operation a “success”. “We have had a successful operation against the EPP. After a confrontation, two members of this armed group have been killed. There is an officer injured. To the entire team, I reaffirm my gratitude for their fight against this criminal group,” the tweet read.