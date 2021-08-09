Paraguayan Teachers to Protest For Wage Increase on Tuesday

Paraguay’s Educators Federation (FEP) President Silvio Piris announced that teachers would mobilize from Tuesday to pressure lawmakers to approve bill number 6672, which establishes a wage increase of over US$60 for teachers.

If this bill is approved, the Education Ministry (MEC) will have to increase teachers' salaries progressively until they reach a minimum salary of US$432.

Teachers will also mobilize against a possible US$20,000 MEC budget cut, which will affect the provision of school supplies, feeding, and infrastructure in 2022.

"This is very dangerous because it will become more difficult to return to the classrooms," said Piris who assured that his organization would block all streets in Asuncion if the Lower House does not reach agreements with them.

