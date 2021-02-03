Argentina Demand Justice for Girls Killed by Paraguayan Army

Paraguay's government has not provided information on the death of two teenagers during an attack against the guerrillas in November.

Human rights defenders Tuesday took to the streets of Buenos Aires to demand justice for the 11-year-old Argentinean girls Lilian and Maria Villalba who were murdered during a Paraguayan army operation last September.

The crowd also gathered at Paraguay's embassy to denounce the forced disappearance of the girls' cousin, Carmen Oviedo, in November. The demonstration was repressed by the police, who arrested at least seven people.

Marches were also held at Paraguay's consulates in the cities of Posadas, Cordoba, Rosario, Resistencia, and Salta, to demand the girls' mother and aunt Laura Villalba's release, imprisoned in a Paraguay's army quarter.

"We marched to stop the persecution and crimes against the Villalba family. We will keep gathering to demand justice," the International Campaign "They Were Just Girls" stated.

Argentina: Yesterday, activists protested outside the Paraguay embassy in #BuenosAires. The protesters demanded the appearance of #Lichita with life and justice for the two girls killed by soldiers of the Paraguayan army.#EranNinas

