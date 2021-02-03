Argentina Demand Justice for Girls Killed by Paraguayan Army

Human rights defenders Tuesday took to the streets of Buenos Aires to demand justice for the 11-year-old Argentinean girls Lilian and Maria Villalba who were murdered during a Paraguayan army operation last September.
The crowd also gathered at Paraguay's embassy to denounce the forced disappearance of the girls' cousin, Carmen Oviedo, in November. The demonstration was repressed by the police, who arrested at least seven people.
Marches were also held at Paraguay's consulates in the cities of Posadas, Cordoba, Rosario, Resistencia, and Salta, to demand the girls' mother and aunt Laura Villalba's release, imprisoned in a Paraguay's army quarter.
"We marched to stop the persecution and crimes against the Villalba family. We will keep gathering to demand justice," the International Campaign "They Were Just Girls" stated.
Protesters held President Mario Abdo's government responsible for the murder of the girls, who were killed during an attack against the leftist Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) guerrilla.
In early January, a delegation of lawyers from Argentina and Brazil arrived in Paraguay to gather information on the whereabouts of Carmen, the minor who disappeared last November. One month later, there is still no information released.
According to the Villalba family, the girl went missing after escaping with her aunt Laura in another army operation against the guerrilla group.