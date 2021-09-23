Panama: Cargo Carriers on Strike Block Balboa and Free Zone

"We are holding this demonstration to demand the right to work. Shipping companies must stop being a monopoly," said a CNTCC spokesman.

On Thursday morning, in response to an indefinite strike call made by the National Coordination of Containerized Cargo Transportation (CNTCC), Panamanian workers obstructed the main access routes to the Balboa port and the Colon Free Zone..

Tired of waiting for President Laurentino Cortizo to respond to their demands, they chose to take to the streets their protest against the privileges of foreign corporations, which monopolize logistics activity and generate asymmetric conditions of competition.

"We are holding this demonstration to demand the right to work. Shipping companies must stop being a monopoly," said Abdiel Recuero, a CNTCC spokesman in Balboa.

Some of such companies refuse these claims and assure that the differences arose due to the lack of consensus on some of the points discussed with the transporters. In this regard, Deputy Domestic Trade Minister Omar Montilla invited the parties to continue the dialogue to overcome existing disagreements.

