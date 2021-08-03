Panama Summons Regional Meeting Amid Migratory Crisis

The flow of migrants that regularly arrive in Panama from South America has recently been increased with Haitian families coming from Chile and Brazil.

On Monday, Panama’s Foreign Affairs Minister Erika Mouynes convened a regional ministerial meeting on August 11 to discuss urgent solutions to the increasing flow of migrants that arrive in the Central American isthmus in transit to the United States and Canada.

"My country respects the right of all human beings to freedom of movement without risking lives or properties," said Mouynes, who proposes to eradicate dangerous and uncontrolled migratory routes by regional cooperation agreements.

Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Costa Rica, countries through which migrants transit to North America, have already confirmed their participation in the meeting. So far, the Panamanian authorities have not determined whether the appointment will be virtual or face-to-face.

The flow of migrants that regularly arrive in Panama from South America has recently been increased with Haitian families coming from Chile and Brazil, where they had settled after the 2010 earthquake that devastated their country.

#Panama: Despite being small in area and population, Panama is a country with considerable migration issues, although data on migration is scanty compared to other countries in the region.

Read the new report in full here → https://t.co/rSFKs0nHw1 pic.twitter.com/A9leIr9ET3 — Migrants & Refugees (@M_RSection) July 18, 2021