Panama Reaches Environmental Deal With Minera Panama Company

Panama's Minister of Commerce and Industries (MICI) Ramon Martinez updated on new environmental contract negotiations with the Canadian-owned mining company "Minera Panama."

The new agreement seeks to align mining exploitation with international standards to ensure best practices and environmental protection.

So far, the agreed points include the set up of an office for the supervision, control, and oversight of environmental and labor activities.

Besides a permanent maintenance program for all mining works, infrastructure, and services, the company is committed to the presentation of a Mine Closure and Post Closure Plan.

The new regulations will apply to metal extraction at Donoso mine, where a contingency plan will be implemented for the capture of chemicals in rivers. The mine will also have a system with real-time monitoring stations for the immediate attention of environmental emergencies.

In July, Minera Panama, a company owned by Canadian First Quantum Minerals, began talks to legalize the operation at the Donoso copper mine, whose concession contract was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Environment Minister Milciades Concepcion reiterated the defense of the Central American nation's environmental interests. He recalled that 15 administrative processes were opened against Minera Panama for environmental faults between 2012 and 2020.