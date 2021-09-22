    • Live
Panama: Cargo Carriers Announce Permanent Strike

    National Coordination of Containerized Cargo Transportation (CNTCC) meeting, Panama, Sept. 21, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @panamaendirecto

Published 22 September 2021
The workers expressly requested to be received by Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo

On Thursday, a strike of containerized cargo carriers will start in Panama. The sector's union has exhausted the claims against transnational shipping companies, which are interfering in the land logistics activity and monopolizing this business in the country.

The National Coordination of Containerized Cargo Transportation (CNTCC) called for a permanent national strike and asked the National Government to enforce respect for the rules and laws by all parties involved, especially the shipping companies.

"We continue to denounce abusive and unfair practices by some shipping lines such as Maersk and MSC, which are monopolizing the business and negatively impacting the entire logistics chain in our country," the CNTCC said.

The carriers are appealing to Law 51, which mandates that the State “shall not allow the concentration and control of the logistic activity in favor of any company, guild, chamber, cooperative, union, associations or group of independent carriers, including shipping companies, ports and railroads, in any modality of load, to avoid monopolistic conditions”.

 

The Association of Panamanian Shipowners (ARPA), a union that brings together maritime sector companies, announced that it supports the strike.

The CNTCC protest triggered concern among business organizations, which made appeals to avoid it. For instance, the Panamanian Association of Business Executives (PABE) made an urgent claim to the country's highest authorities seeking their intervention.

The cargo workers expressly request to be received by Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo to address the situation.

