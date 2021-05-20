Panama Closes Its Borders to Colombia

The temporary decision comes as Colombia on Wednesday reopened its borders with Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Panama, which had been closed since March 17, 2020.

Panama's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday it is closing its border with Colombia starting today as hundred of Colombians are trying to migrate escaping the social unrest and police brutality in their country, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The National Government has determined to temporarily suspend the entry into the national territory by land, sea, and river routes of all persons coming from the border with the Republic of Colombia, as of May 20th, 2021," the Ministry said in a statement.

The temporary decision comes as Colombia on Wednesday reopened its borders with Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Panama, which had been closed since March 17, 2020. However, Panama´s authorities say the reopening hinders efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic while Colombians try to reach Panama through the Darien Jungle.

"For Panama, this measure puts at risk the significant progress made by all Panamanians to control the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as border security and the control of migratory flows," the statement explains.