Palestinian Resistance to Meet Russian Authorities: Zakharova

Russia calls for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations on the creation of a Palestinian state.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that representatives from the political wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas will hold meetings with Russian authorities in Moscow.

While she did not provide more details about the meetings, the RIA Novosti agency reported that the deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, Musa Abu Marzuq, is leading the delegation.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that he had met with the political leadership of Hamas in Qatar to discuss the "fate of the kidnapped individuals."

Currently, Hamas is holding at least 224 Israelis in Gaza, including at least three Russian dual nationals, according to Ambassador Anatoli Viktorov.

Amid intense fighting between Hamas and Israel, we heard from the Jordanian ambassador to Russia, Khalid Abdullah Shawabkah, who said Palestinians should not be forced to leave their land.



Additionally, at least 23 Russian citizens have died during the conflict. Russia has urged the Islamist group to immediately release all the hostages it holds.

Bogdanov also indicated that the Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, will soon travel to Moscow and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated today that Russia calls for an "immediate" ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the resumption of negotiations on the creation of a Palestinian state, "which was promised to them almost 75 years ago."

The visit of the delegation from Hamas's political wing to Moscow coincides with the presence in Russia of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, who met with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Galuzin in Moscow.