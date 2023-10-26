Israeli Tanks Raid Northern Gaza Strip

So far, Israel has bombed Gaza with more than 12,000 tons of explosives, causing damage to more than 183,000 homes.

Israeli tanks and infantry raided the northern Gaza Strip in a predawn attack on Thursday. Israeli occupation foreces said that the raid was "part of preparations for the next stages of combat," in which Israel plans a ground offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli military argues that its attacks were aimed at eliminating Hamas operatives and infrastructure, including tunnels, military barracks, ammunition and mortar bomb warehouses, and anti-tank missile launchers. However, the evidence says otherwise.

In the last two days, Israel has indiscriminately intensified airstrikes and artillery bombardments against Gaza. The Israeli punitive measures include a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed that Israeli bombings have tripled compared to previous days.

[ ���� ISRAËL | ���� PALESTINE ]



�� Images satellites publiées par Maxar montrant Beit Hanoun, dans la bande de Gaza, avant et après les frappes israéliennes. pic.twitter.com/leIRXwnSK1 — (Little) Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) October 26, 2023

The text reads, "Maxar released satellite images showing Beit Hanoun in Gaza before and after the Israeli attacks."

On Wednesday, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 6,546 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its war on October 7. So far, 17,439 Palestinians have been injured in the coastal enclave..

Ten Palestinians were killed in an aircraft bombardment on the only bakery in the al-Mughazi refugee camp in central Gaza, which also destroyed several surrounding houses, said Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said only 4 out of 24 bakeries it contracted still supply bread for shelters, warning that most of the remaining ones might close soon due to fuel shortages.

So far, Israel has bombed Gaza with more than 12,000 tons of explosives, which equals to dropping 33 tons per square km and leads to damages of over 183,000 housing units, or 50 percent of all housing in Gaza.

One person out of every 100 Palestinians was either killed or injured in Israel's continuous attacks, and about 1,400,000 people, or 70 percent of Gaza's population, have been internally displaced, many of whom seek refuge in 222 shelter centers.