Death Toll in Gaza from Israeli Air Strikes Exceeds 6,500

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has reached 6,546, while another 17,439 Palestinians were injured.

Among the dead are 2,704 minors, 1,584 women and 364 elderly people, according to the ministry, which noted that at least 756 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

As the conflict between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) enters its third week, at least ten bakeries in the besieged territory were targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday, according to the local Government Information Office.

Israeli occupation forces are "destroying infrastructure, shelling hospitals, schools, mosques, churches and civilian government institutions, cutting off water, electricity and the Internet," denounced political authorities in the Gaza Strip.

#Palestine | Gaza's Health Minister declares the total collapse of the health system. pic.twitter.com/PW0XHGWnQP — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 25, 2023

Gaza's authorities have also reported a large-scale attack by Israel in recent hours on what it calls "Hamas military infrastructure in Gaza, including tunnels, barracks and weapons stores." The attack killed the commander of the northern battalion in Khan Younis, Taysir Mubasher.

In the West Bank, violence has also escalated, with at least 105 Palestinians killed since the recent escalation between Israel and Hamas began on October 7.

Israel has maintained its bombardment and siege of Gaza following large-scale Hamas attacks on Israeli military targets and towns, which have so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.