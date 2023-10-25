Türkiye Affirms Hamas is Not Terrorist and Proposes Peace Plan

"We'll continue to shout the truth and we'll use all political, diplomatic and, if necessary, military means to achieve this," President Erdogan said.

On Wednesday, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted that Hamas is not a terrorist group and proposed a peace initiative to end the genocide that the Israeli State is perpetrating in Gaza.

During a speech before the Turkish Parliament, Erdogan, who is known for his support of the Palestinian cause, invited all relevant regional actors to a peace conference.

He expressed that, due to the humanitarian, political and military situation, Türkiye is willing to act as guarantor of Palestine.

Erdogan also proposed an immediate ceasefire between the parties, the opening of a humanitarian corridor for the entry of basic goods into Gaza, the exchange of hostages, and the exit of the wounded.

The Turkish peace plan also include the permanent opening of the Rafah crossing and the increase in the delivery of humanitarian aid across the border between Gaza and Egypt.

Over two million people living in Gaza have been completely blocked since October 7. Israel prevents fuel, electricity, food and water from entering their land.

Since then, the Israeli state has attempted to militarily end the Palestinian resistance movement led by Hamas, which launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in occupied Palestinian territories.

On Wednesday, Erdogan also cancelled his visit to Israel, a country he accused of abusing the goodwill of Türkiye, a nation that will not allow Tel Aviv to continue murdering children in Gaza.

On Gaza, Lula says, "This is the problem: it's not a war, it's a genocide that has already killed nearly 2000 children who have nothing do with this. I don't know how any human being is capable of waging a war knowing that the result will be more deaths of innocent children." pic.twitter.com/od2AmYUzfP — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) October 25, 2023

"We have no problem with the Israeli state, but we have never approved and will never approve of the atrocities committed by Israel and the way it acts as an organization instead of a state," he said, adding that the West does not point out certain truths because it has debts to Israel.

"Hamas is not a terrorist organization. It is a group of mujahideen fighting to protect their lands and their citizens... "As a country and a nation, we will continue to shout the truth and we will use all political, diplomatic and, if necessary, military means to achieve this," he added.

"Israel can see Hamas as a terrorist organization along with the West. The West owes you a lot. But Turkey does not owe you anything... Western tears shed for Israel is a manifestation of fraud," Erdogan stressed.