Palestinian Resistance Will Resume Talks With Israel in Egypt

The Israeli War Cabinet announced on Thursday that it will resume negotiations with the Palestinian Resistance faction, Hamas, for a truce in Gaza and the return of hostages who remain kidnapped from both sides.

In a statement, Israel assured that the negotiating team would resume its work, once again arrested on 10 May, following an attempted settlement in Cairo that Israel rejected.

The decision comes after this Wednesday Egypt threatened to withdraw as an intermediary in the escalation, being accused of mismanagement in the last round of negotiations.

According to some sources, Israel sent a warning to Egypt calling for the resumption of negotiations on a truce in Gaza and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Some media claim that Cairo will continue as a mediator with the same Egyptian team and that it will address with the Israeli side some points criticized by them to try to reach a satisfactory solution for the two parties.

A delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad also participated in the last round of negotiations, which ended on 9 May, amid widespread allegations of the Israeli military incursion into Rafah.