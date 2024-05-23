Colombia Begins the Process to Open Embassy in Palestine

"The procedures to open the embassy in Palestine have begun," said the Foreign Minister of the South American country, Luis Murillo.

On Thursday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro explained the process that will be carried out by the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to open a Palestinian embassy in the country.

He added that President Petro gave instructions to open an embassy in Ramallah, and that the next step will be in this direction.

The decision to install a Colombian diplomatic mission in Ramallah follows the breakdown of diplomatic relations with Israel on May 2.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered the opening of an embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said. pic.twitter.com/8yQXDu86Cu — Palestine and MENA Info Center (@PALMENA_IC) May 23, 2024

It should also be noted that for years Colombia had recognized Palestine as a State and, more recently, in defence of its people, had joined South Africa in prosecuting Israel for violations of international law at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

In addition, Colombia has led the Latin American demands to get Palestine recognized as a full-fledged state in the United Nations and the two-state solution proposed by the world organization.