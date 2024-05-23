University of Barcelona Breaks Ties With Israeli Institutions

On Friday, Spanish students will set up a new camp in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

On Wednesday, the University of Barcelona (UB) and the Faculty of Philosophy and Humanities of the University of Chile (UC) severed collaboration agreements with Israeli institutions.

This occurred as a form of protest against the killing of over 35,700 Palestinians during the offensive that Israeli occupation forces are carrying out in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian authorities have also recorded over 80,000 injured since October 2023.

The University of Barcelona committed to not establishing "agreements with Israeli institutions until the conditions in the Gaza area guarantee a situation of absolute peace and respect for human rights."

Besides terminating a collaboration agreement with Tel Aviv University, the Spanish university will implement the precautionary suspension of all its agreements and contracts with companies allegedly linked to the conflict. This will occur through a case-by-case analysis.

Impresionante! Barcelona, protesta masiva en solidaridad con Palestina, demandando el fin del genocidio sionista. ¡Viva Palestina Libre! pic.twitter.com/51EHtbGZ3y — DAViD.cu (@_Davidcu) May 22, 2024

The text reads, "Impressive! In Barcelona, ​​a massive protest in solidarity with Palestine and demanding the end of the Zionist genocide. Long live Free Palestine!"

University authorities clarified that their institution does not have Israeli suppliers and will not hire any until the Zionist state publicly offers guarantees of peace and respect for human rights. The University of Barcelona Council will request the European Union to block "the participation of Israeli institutions in all projects funded with European funds."

On Friday, Spanish students will set up a camp in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Starting in June, they will also lead a general strike to protest the genocide in Gaza.

In Chile, the Faculty of Philosophy and Humanities terminated a cooperation agreement with the International Center for University Teaching of Jewish Culture and the Institute of Jewish Studies of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

In justifying its decision, the Dean's Office highlighted its rejection of an Israeli response that is criminal and disproportionate, as well as the deliberate destruction of universities and hospitals by the Zionist army.