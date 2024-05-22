WFP: Gaza Humanitarian Operations Are About to Collapse

According to an information note on the portal of the United Nations (UN), the agency detailed that at the moment it "tries to attend to the population fleeing to the center of the Strip".

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that humanitarian operations in Gaza "are about to collapse", after suspending food distributions in Rafah, south of the territory.

According to an information note on the portal of the United Nations (UN), the agency detailed that at the moment it "tries to attend to the population fleeing to the center of the Strip".

This is after, according to the text, nearly 800,000 people have fled from Rafah territory in the face of the tense situation caused by the recent Israeli attacks against that area.

This group, which represents almost "half the population" of that region of southern Gaza, has mostly gone to "the middle area of the Strip and Khan Younis".

This information adds to the statements of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which has recorded a 36 percent increase in ten days of people who have settled in Khan Younis.

Thousands of families fleeing #Rafah find themselves with limited food & clean water.

To reach more people with our resources, @WFP is using existing food stocks to provide up to 400,000 hot meals a day across Gaza.

But people need more. Here is what they told us �� pic.twitter.com/jrjlJntlhw — Matthew Hollingworth (@mfjhollingworth) May 22, 2024

Faced with this situation, the agencies have decided to bring the few remaining food items in the light of a restoration of kitchens in Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City. However, the little gas they have does not allow these food production centers to remain open.

"Thousands of families fleeing Rafah face limited food and drinking water. To reach more people with our resources, it is using existing food reserves to provide up to 400,000 hot meals a day across Gaza," the WFP has referenced in its social network X account.

Meanwhile, the agency, citing one of its workers in the area, said that "less than 100 trucks have entered Gaza since May 6", adding that, in the last two weeks, there has been "the least entry of humanitarian goods" in that territory since December, so there is a risk of famine.

��As a result of the ongoing military operation in eastern Rafah the @UNRWA distribution centre and @WFP warehouse, both in #Rafah, are now inaccessible.



Food distributions in Rafah, southern��#Gaza, are currently suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity. pic.twitter.com/EQfdjHYwrk — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 21, 2024

"We’re trying to reposition all the food we have to prepare hot food. These meals will be given to 4,000 displaced Palestinians from different parts of the Gaza Strip," said the WFP worker in Khan Younis.