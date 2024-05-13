Israeli troops eight days ago occupied the crossing, which for the past seven months has been Gaza's only gateway for food, medicine and fuel. Days ago, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), political parties and movements rejected any foreign control over the area.

On Monday, an official source revealed that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) refused to manage the Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt as long as it remains occupied by the Israeli army.

A Palestinian official said the US pressured Benjamin Netanyah's government to open the crossing and hand it over to the PNA, but the PNA refused as long as it remains "under Israeli rule".

The Authority stipulated that, in order to receive the crossing, it must accept the Arab peace plan, which stipulates an end to the war, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a commitment by Israel to a timetable of negotiations for the establishment of a Palestinian state, the source told Sky News Arabia television.

Israeli troops eight days ago occupied the crossing, which for the past seven months has been Gaza's only gateway for food, medicine and fuel. Days ago, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), political parties and movements rejected any foreign control over the area.

"We reject any form of guardianship over the Rafah crossing and attempts to harm Palestinian sovereignty over it, in partnership with our brothers in Egypt," PLO executive committee secretary Hussein Al-Sheikh warned in X. "We reject any form of guardianship over the Rafah crossing and attempts to harm Palestinian sovereignty over it, in partnership with our brothers in Egypt," PLO executive committee secretary Hussein Al-Sheikh said.

Meanwhile, the follow-up committee of the National and Islamic Forces, which brings together Palestinian factions, also announced its opposition to the Netanyahu government's plans.

In a statement, the commission warned against attempts to hand over control and management of the crossing to a US security company.

Regardless of the veracity of these reports, we will not accept any form of imposed guardianship over the crossing or any other part of the coastal enclave, it said.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) made a similar statement.

Any foreign group that takes over the management of this facility will be considered an occupying force and therefore a legitimate target, it warned.

The crossing is purely Palestinian and Egyptian, according to international law, the left-wing party said.

The Israeli daily Haaretz revealed that Netanyahu intends to transfer responsibility for the management of the Rafah crossing to a private US company once the military campaign is over.

It said that the firm's members are former soldiers from US army special units, trained to protect strategic sites in conflict zones in Africa.