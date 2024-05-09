Biden Admits That U.S. Bombs Were Used by Israel Against Gaza

"I made it clear that if they enter Rafah, I will not supply the weapons that have historically been used to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities".

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that Israel uses US bombs to commit genocide in Gaza and reported that if Tel Aviv invades Rafah, it will stop sending weapons to the Zionist state.

Although Israel has only sent troops, Biden said Israel is warned of the consequences if it openly invades the southern city of Rafah.

"I made it clear that if they enter Rafah, I will not supply the weapons that have historically been used to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities," the US president told CNN.

The current White House resident warned that the first shipments to stop would be those of the famous 900kg bombs.

Joe Biden on Israel: “If they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah.”pic.twitter.com/XzTznG3OZ5 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) May 9, 2024

On these shells, Biden said, "civilians have been killed in Gaza as a result of these bombs and other attacks on population centers".

The president also specified that the Israeli presence in the surrounding areas of Rafah has triggered conflicts with countries such as Egypt, a state with which the US maintains diplomatic relations.

Joe Biden claimed to have warned of Washington’s refusal to support with weapons of any kind against population centers.

"I have made it clear to Bibi and the war cabinet: They will not have our support if, in fact, they attack these population centers," Biden also underlined.