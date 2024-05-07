Zionist Aviation Leaves Blood Baths in Rafah

Medical sources at the Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah said 20 people were killed and dozens injured.

OnTuesday, Israeli aircraft killed 21 Palestinians, including women and children, attacks have occurred throughout the Gaza Strip, but have been seen more frequently in the Rafah area.

Rescue teams, ambulances and citizens recovered the bodies of four persons, including two women, while 18 others were injured in an Israeli shelling of a house belonging to the Al-Darbi family in the Tal Al-Sultan neighbourhood west of Rafah.

The teams were also able to recover the bodies of three persons from under the rubble of the Abu Amra family home, and four others from the Al-Hams family in the Jeneina neighbourhood to the east.

Israeli is committing GENOCIDE and ETHNIC CLEANSING of little children in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/AI5Vlb68bY — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 7, 2024

Four other people were killed in the shelling of a house owned by the Al-Shamali and Abdel-Al families.

The same sources explained that several people were injured as a result of Israeli fighter aircraft attacks on a house owned by the Al-Afifi family in the Tal Al-Sultan neighbourhood, west of the city of Rafah.

The occupation aircraft launched air strikes against the Abu Halawa area east of Rafah town, along with artillery bombardment and firing at citizens' homes in eastern Rafah town.

Despite the appeals of world organizations, Israeli troops continue their invasion by Rafah, leaving all kinds of victims in their wake.