One Humanitarian Worker Killed and Another Injured in Rafah

The office of the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, confirmed on Monday that a foreign worker of the United Nations Department of Security (UNSD) was killed and another was injured by an Israeli attack on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Deputy Guterres spokesman Farhan Haq reported in a statement "The Secretary General received with deep sadness the news of the death this morning of a UN Security Department worker and of the injuries of another worker when his UN vehicle was hit on its way to the European Hospital Rafah".

In the text, the head of the UN condemns all attacks against staff of the world organization, demands a full investigation and sent condolences to the victim’s family.

Farhan Haq, stressed that this is the first UN foreigner to be killed in Gaza and explained that since 7 October some 190 UN workers have died in that territory, the majority Palestinian workers of the United Nations Refugee Agency in the Middle East (UNRWA).

On the other hand, the press cabinet of the Government of Gaza reported in Telegram "The Israeli occupation army has killed a foreign worker and injured another foreign worker in the Rafah governorate in the southern Gaza Strip, where they were attacked when they were in a United Nations vehicle carrying an organization’s flag and banners".

The Gazan government called for an end to the genocidal war and blamed the United States and Israel for the crimes committed.

The UNRWA estimated that some 360,000 people left the city since the first evacuation order of the Israeli army last Monday and denounced that the Zionist forces increasingly penetrate inside the city, which hosted 1.4 million Gazans, most displaced from the rest of the Gaza Strip.

In the Gaza Strip, in the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation committed eight massacres against families, leaving 63 dead and 114 wounded, leaving 3,344 dead and 7,8755 injured since 7 October.