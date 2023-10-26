Death Toll From Israeli Bombing of Gaza Reaches 7,028

Israeli airstrikes are targeting areas in Gaza City such as Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Jawazat, Al-Nafaq, and the Yarmouk Stadium.

On Thursday, the Al Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza reported that the occupying forces continue their assault on family homes and other civilian targets, while hundreds of people are still trapped under the rubble.

After 20 days of intense bombardment, Israel has killed 7,020 Palestinians in the Gaza, including 2,913 children, 1,709 women. Currently there are 18,400 citizens injured and at least 1,600 people missing.

In the early hours of Thursday, over 77 people were killed in the city of Khan Yunis. Around 20 wounded individuals were transported to the Nasser Medical Complex Hospital.

Israeli airstrikes also wreaked havoc in the Zawaida area in central Gaza, where five people, including a pregnant woman, lost their lives.



���� Israel JUST BOMBED next to a United Nations school in Gaza.



���� When will their TERRORISM end? pic.twitter.com/USZqdRiXvU — Jackson Hinkle ���� (@jacksonhinklle) October 26, 2023

Al Mayadeen also reported Israeli artillery projectile attacks in Rafah, the Al-Bureij camp, and Khan Yunis, as well as near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

On Wednesday, Ahmed Al-Kahlot, the director of Civil Defense in northern Gaza, denounced the inability to conduct rescue operations due to the lack of fuel for the only excavator in the area. Nevertheless, over the past 24 hours, using their own hands, people managed to save some victims, including a child trapped in the ruins of his home in Rafah.

Lynne Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the Palestinian Territories, warned that there has been no safe haven in Gaza since the start of Israeli bombardments on Oct. 7.