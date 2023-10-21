Barcelona Comes Out in Support of Palestine

People called on governments to "stop being complicit in this televised massacre and have the courage to oppose the different powers that support the Israeli military occupation."

On Saturday afternoon, at least half a million citizens took to the streets of Barcelona to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people who are being indiscriminately bombed by Israel in Gaza.

The demonstration was called by the Palestinian Community of Catalonia and the "Prou Complicitat" coalition and took place under the slogan "Let's stop the genocide in Palestine."

Over 200 entities, organizations and social movements in Catalonia joined this demonstration and have signed a manifesto, which also called to "halt the arms trade with Israel."

The document condemns Israel's bombings and various attacks on the population of Gaza "and the repression to which it subjects the Palestinian people throughout historic Palestine."

Mig milió de persones a Barcelona clamen per la fi de la guerra, contra el genocidi de Palestina.#AturemElGenocidi#PalestinianLivesMatter#Gaza_Genocide#CatalunyaAmbPalestina pic.twitter.com/A94r9Ko0Ix —  Montxo V. Sempere (@montxovs) October 21, 2023

The text reads, "Half a million people in Barcelona are calling for an end to the war. They are against the genocide of Palestine. Let's stop the Genocide. Palestinian Lives Matter. Catalonia with Palestine."

It also calls on governments to "stop being complicit in this televised massacre and have the courage to oppose the different powers that support the Israeli military occupation."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, five United Nations agencies managed to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing. The supplies, however, are by far insufficient to alleviate the situation of 1.6 million Palestinians who are bombed by the Israeli army.

Twenty trucks of aid will barely alleviate the critical needs of a few thousand women and children but it is "a small start," said agencies including the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Food Program (WFP) and the UN Children's Organization (UNICEF).