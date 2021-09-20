Palestine and Ethiopia Strengthen Cooperation with Venezuela

On Monday, the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Felix Plasencia, met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen.

In this regard, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted that they met to "address strategic issues of mutual interest."

"We highlighted the importance for Venezuela of the African Union (based in Ethiopia), a natural interlocutor to dialogue with Mother Africa," he stressed on his social networks.

At the same time, he insisted that "cooperation in educational and cultural matters is one of the fundamental issues on which we will deepen our relations, as well as the enormous potential associated with air connectivity to Addis Ababa, a hub of prime importance in the UNGA region."

On the other hand, Plasencia also held a meeting with the Chancellor of the State of Palestine, Riad Malki, where they reaffirmed commitments between the two nations.

"We reaffirm together with the Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine, Riad Malki, the solidarity commitment of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro with the just cause of the Palestinian people."

He pointed out that they agreed to continue cooperating at the multilateral level both at the UN and in the NAM to insist on respect for the UN Charter and International Public Law.